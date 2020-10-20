The thing about Chris Pope, a candidate for Bozeman's Senate District 31, is that he is first and foremost an effective and collaborative community leader.
For 20+ years I have watched Chris grow a successful small business from scratch and on top of that work countless hours as a civic leader who always puts a clear vision for the good of our community first. Chris was a pragmatic problem-solver during his two terms as a representative in the Montana House of Representatives. Chris employs his energy, skills and tenacity to be an exceptionally effective leader.
Chris will be a champion for the bright future of our Bozeman community. Chris has my vote, and I urge you to cast your vote early for Chris Pope.
