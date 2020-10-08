My name is Chris Pope, and I am honored to be the Democratic candidate for Bozeman’s Senate District 31, a seat previously held by Sen. Mike Phillips, who terms out following 14 years of excellent public service in both the state House and Senate.
As a current, two-term state legislator, I am committed to bringing the voice of Gallatin Valley citizens to Helena: working towards a more equitable, inclusive and compassionate community; advocating for small business and its contribution to jobs, innovation and economic opportunity; protecting access to affordable healthcare and prescription drugs; improving pay for teachers and our working families; transitioning to a clean energy future; supporting public education including expanded opportunity for special needs students; and, protecting access to our world-class public landscapes and waterways.
I will also advocate for our city’s top legislative priorities: reducing onerous property taxes; and, incentivizing sustainable, affordable working family housing.
In short, there’s a significant amount of work ahead, complicated by the COVID crisis. State government is a critical partner in our success. I will work in Helena to strengthen that partnership by reducing partisanship and focusing on practical and fiscally prudent solutions.
I respectfully ask for your support this November.
