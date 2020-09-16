When I think of Chris Pope, I think of a hard-working, smart businessman that is kind and will work tirelessly on cost-effective solutions to our most pressing issues.
In the last session, he voted for Medicaid expansion and extension, which has benefitted thousands of Montanans and helped to keep rural hospitals open. His experience as a business and civic leader, and two-term House representative makes him well qualified while his cooperative attitude will ensure his ability to get work done in the Senate.
Join me in voting for Chris Pope for Senate District 31.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.