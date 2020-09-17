I have been honored to serve in the Montana Legislature for 14 years, the last eight in the state Senate. I have known very good legislators, who have served Montana well, from both parties. Not surprisingly, all were honest, well-prepared, hard-working, and critical thinkers. None was overly ideological.
Why does this matter?
Because these same attributes describe Chris Pope’s four years of service in the Montana House of Representatives. Given that they are indelible aspects of his character, he will be a fine state senator.
I was excited when he announced his candidacy to succeed me as the senator for district 31. I will proudly vote for him as soon as my ballot arrives.
If you can, you should too. Chris Pope will not disappoint.
