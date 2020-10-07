As a Montana native, I've watched my childhood home change drastically over my lifetime. In a period when development in Gallatin County is only accelerating, we need Chris Pope to represent Montanans in the state Senate.
When I was 15-years-old, Chris and Maddy Pope, then owners of The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company in Bozeman, gave me my first job. They were kind, forward-thinking and community-oriented small business owners. What I observed as a teenager hasn't changed 20 years later. Chris brings respect and open-mindedness to his interactions.
In conversation, he is more interested in listening than in being heard. He has served on the boards of Eagle Mount, the Yellowstone Business Partnership, and the Montana Conservation Corps. He is a 17-year member of the Bozeman Noon Rotary and has continuously proven his commitment to bettering this community. I’ll be casting my vote for Chris Pope to represent Bozeman in the Montana Senate and hope that you will join me.
