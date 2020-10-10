Chris Pope is the overwhelmingly best choice for state Senate for those in Senate District 31. There are numerous reasons, but I would point to three outstanding traits.
Working with him in Helena I regularly see his clarity and depth of thought on issues. His ability to build the relationships needed to pass solid legislation is obvious. Chris is highly respected for his knowledge on energy policy issues, a critical component and opportunity in our future.
I urge you to join me in voting for Chris Pope for state Senate.
