I am writing to voice my support for electing Rep. Chris Pope to the Montana Senate.
As a leader in the restoration of Bozeman’s city center, Chris showed extraordinary compassion, generosity and support in the aftermath of the explosion that rocked our downtown, earning him the “Life is Downtown” Life Achievement award.
We Bozemanites came together during that tragedy, just as we are coming together around the devastating Bridger Foothills fire. As a state legislator, Chris supported a bill to improve health care protection for firefighters, to address an alarming increase in uninsured health incidents due to firefighters being exposed to toxins.
In these most trying of times, we need conscientious, compassionate and creative leaders. Chris Pope gets my vote.
