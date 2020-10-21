As I view the current crop of Republican candidates for Montana’s major offices the one word that comes to mind is "poodles."
This one word the Britts use so accurately to describe a clueless, gutless self-serving politician owned by another.
It is so easy to see a vision of Mr. Gianforte, Mr. Daines, and Mr. Rosendale as three little rich poodles dressed in frilly tutus with sparkly tiaras dancing in the circus act that is our current presidency. Each professes absolute loyalty to the president. Each is watching carefully so as to mimic and support the master’s every action. Forbidden is any though of their own. They can never turn their back to him least he punish them for being disloyal. Their reward treat is tax breaks, and rides on his taxpayer supplied airplanes.
Government is not a business. Government is we citizens doing collectively the work that individuals cannot do on their own to support the greater good for the community at large.
Since these wealthy poodles are busy following their master how can any of us believe they are our caring loyal civil servants working in our collective long-term best interest?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.