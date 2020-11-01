I open up my mailbox with trepidation and, once again, your words fall at my feet; I pick them up, as well as those left abandoned in the dirt by neighbors.
Since I first voted in 1964 I have never read a political flyer; they are all separated from the real mail and thrown in the dustbin. One thing that I've noticed this year, however, is the massive amounts of political advertising, not just as flyers but also in other media, radio, TV and newspapers.
Ad agencies, writers and printers all have had huge windfalls this election year thanks to you. If you want to buy my vote don't send flyers, send money. Let pictures of Washington, Lincoln and Grant fall at my feet. In reality, you can't buy my vote because my mind has been made up for months thanks to the newspapers I subscribe to, the editorials I read and the people I talk with.
All candidates this year should be ashamed of the obscene amounts of money they have spent in their attempted grab for power, fame, pensions, health care and franking privileges.
Wouldn't these billions be better spent if given globally to the World Food Programme, or locally to Family Promise and the local food shelf? Think about those truly in need worldwide the next time you want to run for office, and spend your money wisely.
