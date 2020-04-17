“Political Correctness” applies to language, policies or measures that are intended to avoid offense or disadvantage to members of particular groups in society, which is a desirable practice.
Applying it for other reasons has turned America into a land of special interest and home of the double standard. We now live in a fantasy world as exemplified by the novel "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland."
If anything is said against a member of a minority group, those saying it are considered racists, but a person of a minority group has the First Amendment right to say anything against a white person. In public schools it is alright to teach that homosexuality is OK, but you cannot use the word God in the process.
It is alright to kill an unborn child, but wrong to execute a mass murderer. We are unable to close our border with Mexico, but had no problem protecting the 38th parallel in Korea. Pornography on TV or the internet is OK, but you cannot put a nativity scene in a public park.
Human fetus can be used for medical research, but it is wrong to use an animal. The land of opportunity is now the land of hand-outs. Money is taken from those who work hard for it and given to those who don’t want to work. Most believe in the Constitution, but only when it supports their political ideology.
Instead of judging persons by their character rather than their race (as dreamt by Martin Luther King Jr.), race is used as an excuse to effect affirmative action and as a tool for demonizing and separating us by identity politics.
As Alice said in "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland," “It would be so nice if something would make sense for a change.”
