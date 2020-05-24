OK, we'd self-quarantined, washed our hands until raw, stayed 6 feet away from everyone, and worn masks when in public, but it had been two months since we ate something other than home-cooked food yet had reservations about eating food prepared by someone who could be carrying the virus.
Jonesing for an Impossible Burger we decided to chance Burger King and were pleased to see safety precautions we hadn't even thought of were in place. Feeling better, a few days later we called in an order to another local restaurant, expecting they’d also be virus-proofing. Not so. The people who made our food and took our payment didn’t wear masks, or gloves! If this is their mindset, what about the people they associate with away from work, folks who perhaps also pooh-pooh virus precautions?
How do we know no one sneezed or coughed on our food? In good times, the same could happen, of course, but we take our chances because nothing contagious has been this unpredictable or lethal. A few days later I was pleased to see my dentist going beyond the safety basics and felt extremely secure.
But on my way home, stopping at a local store I was shocked that neither the front desk receptionist nor the store’s half-dozen customers (some likely from the cars with out-of-county license plates in the parking lot) used masks or gloves. When I expressed my concern about their lax mask policy, the receptionist just gave me a palms-up shrug. Soon places statewide will be further relaxing restrictions, and we look forward to getting back to what may be the new normal, but until then, let's continue to keep Gallatin County's numbers low. Gloves and masks, please.
