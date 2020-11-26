I recently came out of two weeks of quarantine and had some errands to run. The first business I went into only one out of the four employees, in the front area, were wearing masks when I initially walked in.
On my walk back home I started to look into downtown businesses as I passed them and noticed a quarter to a third had a very similar situation going on, no masks. In the past month and a half, I have only been able to work one week and a few days due to one possible COVID exposure after another. With the work I do it is impossible to social distance, but I always wear a mask and require my clients do so as well.
Thus far I have not gotten sick or tested positive for COVID. I was shocked but what I was seeing downtown and assumed there where better business practices going on, especially considering there is a mask mandate. Wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways we can combat COVID. Businesses and individuals who are choosing to not wear masks right now should take a moment to consider the strain and stress our local health care system and workers are under, as well as those of us with livelihoods that are being impacted by such high community spread of COVID. Please do your part.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.