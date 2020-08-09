Hey Bozeman, please join me in taking the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.
We all know that water’s vital to Montana communities, and more than half of annual residential water use goes into lawns and landscapes. During peak season (July/August) outdoor use accounts for 75 percent of our total residential water use.
The city has had a water conservation program for many years, and our goal is to be one of the most efficient water cities in the West.
Each of us can take simple, effective steps to reduce summertime water use:
• Install drought tolerant plants in your landscape and reduce water use by 75 percent
• Adjust your sprinkler system run times based on the weather
• Upgrade your sprinkler system by installing a rain sensor, efficient sprinkler nozzles, and a weather-based controller
Also, please join me to take the Mayor’s Challenge to save water during August (and every month going forward): https://mywaterpledge.com/
The city website has more details on how to save water and save money. Check it our or call us today.
