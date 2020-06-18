The U.S. Forest Service-USDA is preparing to log two huge areas around Bozeman: 1) the Hyalite, Sourdough and Hodgeman watersheds and 2) North Bridger near Fairy Lake. The federal government’s war against nature (God’s creation) is marching into Bozeman’s magical backcountry.
Forced intercourse (commercial exchange) by a military occupying force is literally and semantically the same as rape, forbidden under military occupation. Add these local atrocities to the legacy of America’s stolen natural heritage. Nature has suffered mightily since the hostile occupying force first violently exerted its will over indigenous populations of this region.
Occupation forces walk among us today. These unfeeling automatons care for money and power above all. The rape and plunder of native forests is a continuation of the same colonial mindset, implementing the same government objectives: Enslave indigenous people, steal their land and livelihood and profit at all cost.
The government’s euphonious word art to deceive commoners has been effective and conniving. Simulacra – computer-generated, fake forests – conceals real forest values in a smokescreen of meaningless terminology. Invented terms like “watershed restoration,” “improving forest health,” “a more resilient forest,” and my favorite, “creating jobs,” roll off the tongues of criminal government agents “just following orders” issued from Washington D.C.
This is gaslighting 101. Gaslighting is not about empathy or concern for the victim(s). It’s about power and control by sick individuals acting independently, or in concert, who need to feel superior and who manipulate people — or entire cultures — to further their own agendas.
The soul of the Earth is under attack and here is no limit to the amount of destruction this army of hive-minded vampires can inflict.
Defend nature from the psychotic man-gods as if your life depended on it.
