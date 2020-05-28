Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Jared Kushner all claim that they are doing a great job handling the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
You be the judge: The U.S. is home to 4% of the world's population, it has 29% of the world's cases of COVID-19, and 29% of the world's deaths from COVID-19. Source: Johns Hopkins University
Remember this in November.
"A leader identifies the problem, creates a team, gives them a goal, and empowers them to act. Petty tyrants spend all their time placing blame."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.