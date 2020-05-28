Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Jared Kushner all claim that they are doing a great job handling the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

You be the judge: The U.S. is home to 4% of the world's population, it has 29% of the world's cases of COVID-19, and 29% of the world's deaths from COVID-19. Source: Johns Hopkins University

Remember this in November.

"A leader identifies the problem, creates a team, gives them a goal, and empowers them to act. Petty tyrants spend all their time placing blame."

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Chuck Koos

Bozeman

Tags