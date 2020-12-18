A letter in the Dec. 11 edition suggested changing the name of the Christmas Stroll to the Holiday Stroll to make the event more “inclusive."
May I suggest renaming it the Kwanzaa-Hanukkah-Festivus-Anything but Christmas-BLM-Skinhead-Antifa-KKK-Friendly Stroll. Perhaps recruit some “secret police” to make sure no vendors are selling underground Christmas cookies or Christmas cocoa. No Santa allowed, of course. Probably should ban Santa hats too.
Also that live manger scene has got to go. What would the PETA people think. Oh and any Christians attending must wear a large scarlet "C" around their necks lest someone get to close to one and be offended in hearing them say, "Merry Christmas!"
