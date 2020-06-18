Like many, I am a consumer of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, I see it as a reliable and convenient source of news that provides me with information that I can use to help educate myself on the issues and updates in not only the surrounding area of Bozeman but the whole world. The last few days I have been keeping up on the "This Day in History" section and I had an idea:
In light of recent events surrounding the murder of George Floyd, I have been learning everyday about the true roots of racism in our country. One thread that I have been noticing is the lack of education on the truth of our nation's systemic discrimination. My point in bringing this up is that the Bozeman Daily Chronicle has power in educating the public. Would you consider adding a non-political/bipartisan section once a week, similar to "This Day in History," that specifically focuses on past events in America under the category of black history?
Bozeman can no longer be considered a "bubble" in which racism does not exist because I assure you, it does. I emphasize that this is not a political issue but simply the consequences of history that we must face. Those who have power should feel obligated to throw resources to a long overdue movement. What I ask of you is simply to help educate those of us who live in a predominantly white community on the true history of the United States.
Thank you for all that you and your employees do for this community.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.