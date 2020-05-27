I’m writing to express my opinion about two organizations and their leadership and membership who have taken it upon themselves to relax and influence the not-too-distant coming relaxation of COVID-19 safeguards and social distancing guidelines at the expense of local residents. The two organizations are Montana State University, led by Waded Cruzado, and the Montana Association of Realtors (MAR), of which I am a member.
Yet I am concerned about the normal local resident and families during this COVID-19 era when these two organizations, in my opinion, seemingly are not. Cruzado and MSU have decided to open the university and have students attend classes later this summer and fall. MAR and the Gallatin Association of Realtors, in conjunction with the state of Montana decided it is ok to allow out-of-state buyers to travel into Montana to search for properties.
First, thousands of college students from throughout the country and the world will be returning, possibly with COVID-19. Too, nonresident real estate buyers from more populated and infected states like New York, Florida, Illinois, California and Washington will be allowed entrance to look for a "rural" refuge, again possibly having been exposed to COVID. Why not require these nonresidents to be quarantined or tested before stepping foot in Montana? Why allow them to put us at risk?
Why the rush you ask? Money. Fact is a decision was made that you and your loved ones are expendable as long as the economic machine is allowed to go forward. I as well as anyone know the need to make a living, but these actions throw caution to the wind. All the while, the real estate agents and the university talk about how important community is. This is nothing less than hypocrisy but I’m thankful for being able to express my opinion.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.