It’s election time. It’s interesting that every politician, red or blue, suddenly is a conservationist and fan of public lands. If that’s true then why has it been such a struggle to protect our lands and fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Check the records for the answers.
Daines and Gianforte say, now that it’s election time, they love our public lands. But, the records show they’ve stood in the way of full funding of LWCF, opposed adding protections for special places and proposed releasing wilderness study areas for development. They’ve voiced no opposition to the National Republican platform that advocates selling off public lands.
That’s the pesky thing about records, they catch up to you. So, when Daines and Gianforte say they love our public lands, it’s all campaign smoke and won’t last a day past November. Their records tell the true story. That’s why we must defeat them in November in favor of candidates, Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, whose records of protecting public lands are long and strong. We need long term defenders of public lands, not election time phonies who hope we don’t look at their records.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.