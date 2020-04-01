I encourage all readers to recheck. See if I got this right. These are statements by someone in national leadership:
Jan. 22: We have it totally under control. It’s going to be just fine.
Feb. 10: When it gets a little warmer it miraculously goes away.
Feb. 27: One day, like a miracle, it will disappear.
March 2: It’s very mild. I’m not concerned about it.
March 6: (At the Center for Disease Control) People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’
March 10: It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.
March 27: He signed a bill to distribute $2 trillion in federal aid to alleviate the problems that it is causing.
He received a lot of attention when he said that President Obama was not born in the United States.
They cheered when he said that he would keep them safe by building a wall and Mexico would pay for it.
One day, like a miracle, maybe he will disappear. Maybe when it gets a little warmer he will miraculously go away.
