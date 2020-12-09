After Pearl Harbor, millions of our servicemen deployed overseas to fight global fascism. That war cost our United States 400,000 souls. Those on the home front had to give up some liberties to ensure our troops had what they needed to stay fed and alive. Gasoline, meat, sugar, coffee and shoes were rationed. Every week for three years, most Americans were limited to four gallons of gas, one-half pound of sugar, and three ounces of ground coffee. Those amounts were a fraction of pre-war consumption, but sacrificing those liberties at home unquestionably helped save the lives of many servicemen and win the war.
Today, over 275,000 Americans have died in the fight against a different global enemy—COVID19. Even the White House says this number will swell to over 500,000 by March. The battlefield for this war is the home front itself, and its victims include the most vulnerable and valiant among us: our seniors and front-line health care workers. Peer-reviewed studies confirm universal mask-wearing reduces transmission rates by over 80%. It does not take a math degree to know that doing so would save lives.
However, many refuse to wear a mask because they don’t think COVID19 is deadly, or find wearing a mask is inconvenient or restricts their “liberties.” As for numbers, more Americans have been killed by this virus than World War 1 and the Vietnam, Korean, Gulf, Afghanistan, and Iraq wars combined. As for convenience and liberty, wearing a mask while shopping is a fraction of what our citizens endured during the war to keep our troops alive on the battlefields of WW2.
Where did their patriotism, caring for community, and strength go? It’s been replaced (by some) with cynicism, selfishness and weakness. Historians looking back at the anti-mask phenomenon will definitely not call this the “greatest generation.”
