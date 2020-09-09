I would like to thank Sens. Tester and Daines, and Rep. Gianforte and all of the hard-working, dedicated organizations and grassroots groups and citizens who helped make the Great American Outdoors Act pass into law. This effort demonstrates the power of bipartisan work.
Just as we all cherish our national parks, we also do not want them to be harmed by the impacts of our changing climate. Most Americans support Congress taking action on climate change, an issue too urgent to get caught up in partisan politics. Here in Montana we see the effects of our changing climate with increased fire seasons and lower flows in our rivers. Montana’s most important economies, agriculture and outdoor recreation tourism are also threatened by these changes.
Towards this end, I encourage our representatives and all of the organizations and citizens of Montana to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). This bipartisan bill will help to drive down our carbon emissions and bring climate change under control. It will also create 2.1 million new jobs while avoiding unnecessary growth of government spending.
