This election season has political parties describing their opponent’s views in wildly negative language. Ignore that! Instead, consult each political party’s official platform. The Montana Republican Party Platform and Montana Democratic Party Platform are available online.
I downloaded them on Jul7 27. Here are some comparisons:
The Republican platform mentions women twice, “Montanan Republicans are men and women of all walks of life” and marriage “only between one man and one woman.” The Democratic platform lists multiple actions for “securing equal opportunities ... for every woman and ensuring safe, healthy, and nurturing environments for all women.”
Republicans support “returning federally managed public lands to the state,” and they oppose “publicly funded subsides for conservation easements.”
Democrats support “conservation easements ... even if there is a net gain of public land” and “federal ownership and management of federal public lands in Montana;” they oppose “transfer ... of federal public lands to ... state governments.”
Republicans support “the expansion of private health care options” and “veterans’ affairs ... vouchers to private carriers;” they oppose “expansion of government provided health care services to able-bodied adults.”
Democrats support “expanding Medicaid to all low-income Montanans;” they oppose “government actions that interfere with the rights of individuals to make their own health decisions” or “[limiting] insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions” or “privatization of any veterans’ health services.”
Republicans support “... multiple school-choice options;" they oppose “federal directives that interfere with local control.” Democrats support “increasing state and federal funding [for] ... public education, and university research;” they oppose “use of public funds for private education initiatives.”
Republicans oppose “classification of CO2 or other greenhouse gasses as dangerous gasses or pollutants.” Democrats support “liability for disposal of CO2” and “finding solutions to human-caused climate change.”
There are other contentious issues. Please read the party platforms yourself.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.