Govs. Cuomo of New York and Newsom of California have talked about using martial law to deal with COVID-19 in their states. Gov. Bullock might be considering this possibility in the future; I do not know.
March 17 Newsom publicly stated he might declare martial law. Today Gov. Cuomo said he was going to deploy the National Guard Troops to confiscate ventilators that were on standby at private hospitals that the hospitals were not currently using. Who makes this determination “not using.”
Newsom has not done so to date! Good. Cuomo publicly said April 3 that he was going to have the Guard visit sites and take the ventilators someone thinks are not required by those hospitals. Not good.
Cuomo said they would pay later or return them when they were done with them but he did not say the Guard was leaving a check.
Quoted here, Tim Snowball an attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, the most successful constitutional law firm in the US: “Although there is no precise definition of martial law, it generally can be summed up as the suspension of rule by the civil government in place of control by military authorities. ... It is clear that the declaration of martial law is a remedy appropriate for only the most extreme circumstances. In United States history, martial law or its equivalent has been put into practice only where there has been a complete breakdown of the rule of law such that life, liberty and property were placed in imminent danger. These examples include military emergencies, natural disasters and widespread civil unrest.”
COVID-19 is serious but if you accept recommendations imminent does not generally exist. Confiscation of property without compensation violates the Fifth Amendment. Is your food next?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.