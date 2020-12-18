I'm surprised at MSU administrator's refusal to refund or discount student's tuition fees in light of the fact the students purchased an "in-person" learning experience, were charged accordingly, and then were given a "virtual" learning experience with no financial offset.
This reminds me of Trump University's pledge to its students, which resulted in a $25 million settlement. MSU argues it's a government institution and can't be sued. I argue it's becoming a bad neighbor and along with its administrative decision to hold in-person classes in the midst of a pandemic should be at least admonished by the Board of Regents, the new governor or should reverse course and understand there is an expectation of reasonableness and fairness by MSU administrators by Bozemanites. The tail appears to be wagging the dog in this instance. Woof.
