The pandemic provides insight into another crisis: climate change. Because something cannot be seen does not make it less of a threat. Our country has learned the hard way with COVID-19 as periods of ineffective response have been followed by rises in infection rates and made the epidemic more difficult to manage. The same is true for climate change. Although we are understandably distracted by the coronavirus, a climate catastrophe is hurtling towards us.
The coronavirus pandemic has shone a spotlight on the critical importance of science in guiding public policy. Science informs us about how the virus spreads, how we can best protect ourselves, which treatments are most effective and which vaccines will work. Sometimes we may not like what the science is telling us, but that does not make it any less valid. We need to remember that science is not static. As scientific understanding evolves, we will need to modify our response.
Other important lessons COVID-19 offers us in confronting climate change include:
• Good governance is essential; governments at all levels must work together for the most effective solutions.
• Citizens need to be engaged and support efforts to meet the challenge.
• Solutions need to be flexible to meet the needs of different communities.
COVID-19 has shown us that we are capable of profound collective action. Many countries and people around the world have successfully protected themselves, their families and communities. People in government, health care, education and business are working hard to design and implement community solutions. We must not let naysayers keep us from taking constructive action to protect our communities and the nation. We must think long term and work together for the good of all.
