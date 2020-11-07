As a health care provider, I have repeatedly heard that the COVID pandemic will cease on Nov. 4.
Implicit is that, therefore, the pandemic is a hoax.
I would like to ask those of you who believe that to join me in a deal.
If you are right, I will reexamine my beliefs and the information sources from which I derived them, and change both.
If, on the other hand, it is true that we health care providers are still fighting hard or even harder to protect your health (and our own while doing so) and lives from this pandemic, I hope that you will have the honesty and courage to do the same.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.