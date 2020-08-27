I write to you today in lieu of a recently disturbing article in the local paper about an injustice that is occurring without due process or public vote. I read that there are two cross walks downtown by Tracy, Mendenhall, Babcock and Willson Avenue intersections that are painted in rainbow colors to represent the LGBT community.
While I recognize and fully support the peoples freedom of expression, this such expression is an inappropriate and dangerous way to reflect a specific groups views. Local signage, street markings, and devices used to control the flow of traffic are property of the city and thus are subject to strict guidelines when being applied. These colors not only can confuse and disorient drivers, but can cause serious danger to those crossing whether it be small children with colorful clothes, small animals, or others that may not be seen as easily in certain conditions given the drastic color changes in the crosswalk.
If I was to go out and paint my own views and opinions on a light pole, fire hydrant, crosswalk, sidewalk, etc., it would be considered vandalism, and I would be subject to such fines. Allowing such "vandalism" for a specific groups views while not allowing others to express their own views through paintings on public traffic markings is racist and irresponsible.
I move that the city reflect on this matter in a pedestrian and driver safety mindset, rather than an organizational agenda. These colorful crosswalks are simply not noted in any driver handbook because they do not exist as standard traffic control devices and markings.
These must be removed and repainted to the appropriate markings as not to incur a potentially hazardous intersection for pedestrians and drivers in our city. I encourage the LGBT community to find an alternate, safer method in expressing their views.
