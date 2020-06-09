The world is a scary place right now. At home, we’re afraid of going broke or losing our minds. Outside, the fear of infection from a novel coronavirus compels us to move quickly and steer clear of strangers.
Many of us are also afraid that we’ll lose our job, our home, our loved ones, or even our life. From this fear arises sadness, anger, and denial of a prolonged, shared trauma. While we cannot ignore the reality of the present, we shall overcome this pain and anxiety for the future, stronger American economy that we can build after our dance with this devil of a pandemic has ended.
Bringing this optimistic vision to fruition will require strong leadership from government officials at every level from local to federal. This crisis of necessity has elevated the 2020 election from simply important—as all elections are—to absolutely critical for shaping a better tomorrow for all Montanans.
My greatest regret in 2020 is not pursuing public office this election cycle. My hesitation was compelled by uncertainty, but these months of social distancing have allowed substantial introspection, revealing to me that I have the knowledge, skills, and demeanor necessary for a career in politics. Sadly, my epiphany was too long delayed, so I am relegated to serving as a guiding hand for this year’s candidates.
While I will not hold office in 2021, I shall serve the public as best I can in the interim by staying in touch with the community, holding our representatives accountable, and working to make the world a better place for everyone. When I feel that necessity and opportunity have converged, I shall proudly climb into the ring, ready for the bell. Like Andrew Jackson, “I was born for a storm, and a calm does not suit me.”
