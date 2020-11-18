For all the Election Days I can remember, I have sat on our family couch, sandwiched between my parents and brother, watching the number of votes from across the country roll in.
In the beginning, I saw this Election Day ritual as a great opportunity to force my brother to play Legos with me, but as the years went by, I began to gain a greater appreciation of the meaning of the various graphs and numbers associated with Election Day.
Now, as a 16 year old who has lived in Bozeman my entire life, I am beginning to realize just how incredible our democratic system is. The fact that every citizen living within our nation’s borders has an equal voice when it comes to how the most pressing difficulties of our country and world will be dealt with, is simply amazing.
Though I cannot vote in this election, it has come to my attention that the actions of the officials who are up for election this year will greatly impact my future. This being said, I have hope that my inability to participate in this year’s election cycle will not mean my beliefs and values won’t be represented by the officials who are elected come November. I am optimistic that those who do have to privilege to partake in our nation’s democratic process will take a moment to think outside of themselves, taking into account not only how candidates will impact their lives, but also those of their neighbors, relatives, and members of the larger community who do not have the privilege of voting.
Thank you for using your voice to represent those whose may be quieter. Our united power is far greater than that of our individual parts.
