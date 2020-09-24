I tuned into a recent School Board meeting to hear discussion of the difficult path forward. One phrase stuck out: Superintendent Connors described the next months as a bumpy road, but ensured us that though we may “lose a few VW Bugs on the way” we’ll come out a stronger district.
I know this is tough; I’m the daughter of a sixth-grade teacher. I watched this spring as my father and his co-teachers jumped headlong into designing and launching fully remote, engaging learning for their students. In 14 years of teaching, I have never seen him so worn out. Ditto this fall. Our educators are doing double-duty getting lessons running for students both online and in the classroom, and simultaneously figuring out a notoriously screwy online platform.
Yes, the road is bumpy—but the district is not at risk of losing rattletrap teachers, it’s at risk of losing our very best. Some of BSD7’s star educators are at higher risk to COVID-19 due to age or family situation, and so must make heartbreaking choices between doing the work they love and protecting the people they love.
These are folks who have put kids on paths to great careers, turned bullies into special-ed teachers, prepared future Fulbright and Knight-Hennessy scholars, and who are right now brainstorming how to better serve each student on their rosters.
Maybe some people think teachers are replaceable, but as a fiercely proud Bozeman Public Schools graduate, I know better. It’s time we treated our educators as what they are: invaluable.
