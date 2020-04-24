While health care workers, grocery store employees and public servants deserve every ounce of gratitude we can give them in these trying times, one group of professionals that seems to have been mostly left out of the gratitude circle has been our team of educators.
From administrators to teachers to para-professionals to custodians, if there has ever been a more challenging and important time for this group in our society, I can’t think of it. The power, creativity, and patience of teachers right now is astounding and they deserve all the appreciation we can give them. Being a parent to three children in local schools right now, it has been inspiring to see the teachers in this town rise to the occasion and help bring some normality to the lives of our youth.
And it's not as if teachers are just going to work and doing their normal job. Most have had to learn new technology platforms and delivery methods and also continue to be parents to their own children, all while trying to stay sane through these insane times.
It's been an act of service like we have never seen before. So while we should absolutely continue to howl every night for our health care workers, I suggest we start ringing some bells (or banging pots and pans) every day at 3 p.m., for our teachers. And let's start today.
