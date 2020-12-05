We need to get smarter.
The election looks like we could go from the (in my view) most intelligent president to the least. This seems severe, but it does reflect the sorry state of education in the United States.
Public schools have dumbed down education to the point where we are not in the top 20 in any area. We should defund part of public school education and finance home schools, charter and private schools. This is necessary in order to compete in our ever changing world.
