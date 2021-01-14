Few things in life are totally predicable. One exception, however, was the ability to predict that after of years of coddling, praising, and enabling President Trump, that Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, and Greg Gianforte would wring their hands and “decry the violence” that occurred at our National Capitol. These three men chose to turn a blind eye and a deft ear to Trump’s self-delusional behavior, his threatening comments, his promotion of dangerous conspiracies and his never ending lies in order to gain personal political favor and now, they “decry the violence”.
More specifically. Gov. Gianforte as one of his last acts as a Congressman (and as our Governor Elect) took it upon himself to sign on to the baseless lawsuit against other states and their election outcomes. Congressman Rosendale in one his first acts was to vote to reject the legitimate Electoral College outcome from other states in order to keep Trump in office even though he lost by more than 7,000,000 votes.
As for Sen. Daines, he was so proud to be one of the first 10 senators to announce that he would also challenge the election outcome from other states. He got his picture in national broadcasts and even a shoutout from President Trump shortly before the assault on the Capitol began. But then, after hiding out somewhere in the Capitol building as his fellow Trump supporters desecrated the building, causing death and injuries, he decided it “was best for our nation to move forward with unity and affirm the results”.
This was a sad episode for our nation.
True leadership requires having the courage to do the right thing even if means losing your job. Our Montana leaders failed this basic requirement. They cannot erase this stain with their words. It is too late.
