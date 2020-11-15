Let's face it, the United States electoral system is deeply flawed. Thanks to things like the Electoral College and gerrymandering, so many voices are unheard. In non-competitive states (like Montana), many votes don't actually count. And so many Americans do not identify with either political party.
Voters feel powerless, which is why most elections only see about 60% turnout. It's high time we change the defective system that has led to these deep problems in our democracy. The biggest threat to our democracy is the two-party system; it leads to the terrible polarization we have been seeing, and it is because of it that so many voters don't feel heard. How can two parties effectively represent 300 million Americans? Of course, it's worth noting that nowhere in the Constitution is there any mention of this faulty system.
Also, with the first-past-the-post system, many legislative elections end with half of the voters unhappy and unrepresented. Many other countries have implemented proportional representation to mitigate this, meaning if 30% of voters favor a certain party, that party will receive 30% of the seats. These same nations around 80% turnout (as opposed to 60%) because voters feel that they have a voice. America should take the cue from our allies; we need to come together to put an end to these undemocratic ideas, not just on state and local levels, but nationally.
