Recent events, one on a local level and another at the federal level, clearly demonstrate the importance of transparency and accountability in governmental affairs.
On the local level, the recent resignation of Bozeman’s mayor illustrates how new information revealing serious concerns of misconduct (supplied by a third party), pushed commission members to take unprecedented action and request his resignation. Kudos to them. They saw something, said something and acted upon it.
On the federal level, new information pertaining to our national leaders comes out almost daily, especially at the highest level. Can’t we act as our commissioners did and review the new information objectively – some written, some taped interviews, some first-hand and some not – and reconsider our preconceptions? Are we afraid that this new information will challenge our thinking involving possible hidden personal prejudices, the importance of the government in supplying vital services like the post office and public health and safety, and other matters?
None of us have perfect knowledge. Our congressional delegation should be more up-to-date and prepared to act upon new information along with our input on many of these issues. I humbly urge you to contact them in letters and emails to explain their positions on matters of concern to you, especially those that seem to divide us at this time.
Perhaps we can become more educated and tolerant as a result. If our system is truly based on democratic institutions (democratic with a small “d”), such insights and greater transparency could better inform us for the next election and better understand our fellow citizens.
