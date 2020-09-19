This election coming up is perhaps the most important of our life time. It's a choice between an out-of-control president and decent, respectful, responsible, and knowledgeable people, like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
We simply cannot stand by and allow those in power to take our power from us. We must stand, speak out when a wrong is sighted and be heard. The enablers to wrong doing (Daines and Gianforte) must be held accountable.
Tester, Bullock, Cooney, Williams, Biden and Harris are among those who are on the correct path and will hold to the values we all cherish. Give them your support this year.
Each of our votes will count. Here in Gallatin County we all have the right and privilege to vote by mail. We preserve our democracy by taking part. The best, most important thing we can do is to vote. Indeed, our very democracy depends on it!
