Gov. Bullock signed a directive that all travelers arriving in the state must undergo a 14-day self-quarantine. Here are a few other self-regulating actions leading to good order that our lawmakers have signed off on involving everyone: Stopping at a stop sign or red signal; using signals (hand signals if your electronics have failed) anytime you are going to turn, slow down, or stop, … even when exiting a roundabout; obeying speed limits; hands-free electronics; littering; keeping your dog on a leash; picking up after your fur-baby; recycling; proper sorting if you do recycle; proper lights front and rear for night cycling; clearing your sidewalk after a snow…

If some of us do it, it will help. If all of us do it, wow!

Greg Harbac

Bozeman

