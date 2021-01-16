Just because you have a right does not mean its right to exercise that right. Right?
Sens. Hawley and Cruz knew that their political objections to electoral certification was doomed. No Democratic congress would remove a duly elected Democratic president. But with an unfathomably deep cynicism they went forward only to anchor their far right base. Hopefully, voters will remember these highly educated lawyers took the low road for one reason only — for personal political gain. They will soon be hiring counsel to assist them in filing ethical and moral bankruptcy.
Tagging along behind these highly educated cynics comes our barely Montanan Representative Rosendale, who has now served in the House long enough to find the executive washroom. To Montana’s disgrace he (and other Republicans) voted on the “fool’s errand” not to certify the electoral vote. To what end?
What happened to the giants like Mansfield, Metcalf and Wheeler that we used to send to Washington? Now we send flunkies and toadies. Sen.Tester excepted.
A wholly appropriate, if cruel and unusual, fate should befall our soon to be self-pardoned president whose conduct includes sedition, election tampering, and incitement to riot. Congress should enact legislation prohibiting Trump’s portrait from hanging in the halls of the White House. There should be a blank space and a small plaque next to President Obama stating, in small letters, the 45th president. That’s it.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.