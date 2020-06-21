Wow. What an interesting juxtaposition in the Bozeman Chronicle from Thursday to Friday. Thursday’s sports section has photo of a wildfire ravaged forest with a trail leading to a waterfall in the Paradise Valley. Friday’s front page has a “Timber woes” article showing a trail wending through a forest on Kirk Hill. The whole point of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project is to try and prevent Kirk Hill and the rest of our municipal watershed from looking like a moonscape.
We’re smart people right? Many of us questioned why the government wasn’t better prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet many of these same people are fighting to prevent the government from implementing the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project.
The original watershed project was drafted in 2005 and was subsequently challenged in court only to be updated in 2010. The “updated” project is also on hold because of litigation. Meanwhile Bozeman’s population continues to grow at a dramatic pace and 80% of the water used by Bozeman’s residents remains in peril.
Pretending that a wildfire won’t happen in the watershed is like calling the coronavirus a hoax. It is only a matter of time and how bad the fire will be.
Let’s be smart people and take the necessary action now. Stop using the favorite tactic of the California environmental movement: find a sympathetic judge to rule in their favor and delay, delay, delay. And if not, can the citizens of Bozeman sue these environmental groups for damages when a wildfire strikes the Bozeman municipal watershed and the intakes at the water treatment facility are clogged with debris, ash and sediment? Because I’m guessing it will take millions of dollars to rectify that problem.
