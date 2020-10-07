The Earth tilted with the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. She truly fought the good fight, both for women and for men, insuring both had equal access under the law.
While the nation mourned, the whirlwind started when Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell determined they and the Republican Party had no time to waste in appointing RBG's replacement with a solid conservative who has the potential to undo what this nation had achieved under her guidance.
Please tell me where civility and decency has gone. No time to mourn, no time to pay our respects to her, "we" need to take control - even while some in the party, for example Lindsey Graham and Steve Daines, had declared when a Supreme Court Justice dies in the year in which there would be an election, the position should not be filled until the president's next term.
We came to Montana from Wonderful Wyoming, and can easily remember when our Republican Sen. Alan Simpson was in Congress. He deserved and had the respect of all of Wyoming, and a great deal of the rest of the country. He was capable of working across the aisle in order to achieve "a more perfect union." He has also stated that women's rights regarding abortion should never have been made a political issue. Need we question what repercussions have men experienced regarding the issue of an unwanted pregnancy?
Sen. Simpson also said this: "If one has integrity, nothing else matters; and if one does not have integrity, nothing else matters."
That says it all.
