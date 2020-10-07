Tom Woods has my vote for the open seat on the Public Service Commission in District 3.
Tom is bright, well-informed and eager to work hard to put the public back into the Public Service Commission. As a legislator, Tom consistently fought for fair, just rates for Montana consumers. He is not afraid to take on big industry and corporations as evidenced by his tackling Northwestern Energy over unfair profits.
He wants to protect both the environment and ratepayers because he knows what it is like to be a regular Montanan working for a living. I urge you to vote for Tom Woods for PSC as he will always put the public first in the Public Service Commission.
