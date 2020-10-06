The whole current Trump administration reeks with corruption, from the highest departments and appointees to the lowest. Several are in jail, many have had to resign, including Montana’s own Ryan Zinke, others are under investigation, and one crony is a convicted felon that was even pardoned by Trump.
Montana’s Republican congressional representatives have emboldened this shameless corruption, and violated their oath to uphold the Constitution. It is now the issue before the people whether corruption is to still rule the country, or honesty and dignity be reinstated into our government by voting them out.
