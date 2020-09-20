In these tumultuous times, a kind gesture goes a long way.
A few nights ago ,at approximately 4 a.m., there was a knock at my door. I was surprised to see that there was a police officer waiting patiently at my door. He mentioned that he was in the neighborhood for another issue and noticed that one of our garage doors was open.
I am very appreciative that he took the time to stop and let me know in order to protect my family and our belongings.
We should all take the time to do something kind for someone in our community.
