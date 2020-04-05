While we are doing our best to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy, spend some time reflecting on how we live our lives, what is important in life, and what we can do to change?
What is our relationship with our fellow human beings, other creatures, and the planet itself? What is our relationship with things – money, homes, clothes, cars and other possessions? Do they truly add to who we are, or do they cover up what we are not? What about these relationships are good, and what about these do we need to change? How does the media and their pundits affect us? What are they selling, and do they bring us together or tear us apart?
Let’s listen to many people’s ideas and consider how those ideas might work in our society. Let’s aim towards what we want our society to be. Movies and books give us many examples of the ruin that our world can be if we do not care for it and each other. Rather than dwell on that, let’s dream of the world that we want to live in. Let’s direct our energy to making those dreams a reality.
We live in unprecedented times. Although we grieve for people and jobs lost, and our economy impacted, we should be proud of how we are reacting now. Our ability as a human race to adapt in a way that saves lives shows that we can change. In the 1918 flu pandemic, an estimated 50 million people around the world died. We know what to do to reduce the impact of this pandemic. We are doing it! And if we can do this, we can do more.
