Montana Code Annotated 61-9-401 requires that a "motor vehicle when operated upon a highway must be equipped with a horn in good working order and capable of emitting sound audible under normal conditions from a distance of not less than 200 feet. The driver of a motor vehicle shall when reasonably necessary to ensure safe operation give audible warning with the horn but may not otherwise use the horn when upon a highway.”
Thus, it struck me as odd when I flipped on the TV news last night to see a bunch of folks driving up and down Main Street in Bozeman (U.S. Highway 191) noisily honking their horns in order (according to them) to "show their support for law enforcement."
I agree with our president that the reason we are seeing so many COVID cases in the United States is because we are testing so many people for COVID. Similarly, I am convinced that the reason we are seeing so many DUIs in Montana is because law enforcement is testing so many people to see if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving.
Who would have thought we could have such a huge impact on both our COVID problem, and our DUI problem, just by reducing testing. Some city of Bozeman recycling trucks have printed large the permission to "HONK IF YOU RECYCLE."
So that may be an exception to 61-9-401, but the folks on the TV news did not claim to be honking because they recycled. Perhaps not violating the law, even if you do recycle, would be the best way to show support for law enforcement.
