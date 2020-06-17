I’m not sure what world the MSU administration lives in, but “strongly recommending” that students wear masks means well over half of them will not.
Just ask anyone in the grocery business here in town. A lot of young folks are very cavalier about face covering, in spite of the recommendations of the CDC, our governor, and our local health department. Failure to require all MSU students to wear masks in classrooms displays a lack of courageous leadership on the part of President Cruzado and her team. And, of course, a quick-spreading outbreak on campus this fall will most likely spread into our community causing many to fall ill, or worse.
We can’t all hide in holes and wait for this epidemic to pass, but we can do the easy stuff. Requiring face covering of 19-year-olds who are sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in classrooms seems like low hanging fruit to me. If our science-focused university leadership can’t follow the science I have to wonder what else they are missing.
