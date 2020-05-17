A few days ago I got a check from Donald Trump with his name on it. A couple of days later I got a note from him promoting his generosity. Funny thing, I thought it was the Congress who gave us the stipend. Why is it that this man needs to take credit for anything good, but refuses to take responsibility for anything bad? No, the 80,000 plus deaths are not entirely his fault, but certainly a large number of them are.
Why is it that this man fights any attempt to get at the truth of things? He told us he would release his taxes. He told us he had nothing to do with the quid pro quo in the Ukraine. Now he claims against all evidence to the contrary that he had no knowledge of the coronovirus in January and tries to tell us what a great success his response has been. It is hard for us to understand how anyone can still support a man who is so obviously unfit for office, who can lie with such ease.
Anyone who disagrees with him is fired. Anyone who points out the truth of things is badmouthed, is a third-rate reporter. Anyone who questions him is a bad person. Is this the kind of man we want to lead us? Yet, we have Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte trying to get elected on his coattails. We have a Republican Senate that refuses to do its job and reign him in.
We have suffered over three years with this man, with his lies, with his obvious lack of character and empathy, with his bullying tactics, with his cowardice. Your red hats have not made America great again. No, we are now scorned by most of the world. Open your mind and vote these people out of office.
