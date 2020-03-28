The Public Service Commission has ordered NorthWestern Energy to tell it how much it will cost to acquire and operate 25% more of Colstrip 4. In response, NWE has moved that costs for operation, newly contracted coals costs, capital expenditures, and required clean-up costs be kept from public disclosure. NWE’s last publicly reported Unit 4 cost was a system high (2016-2017) $73.85 pkh. Power purchased on the spot market was $23.08 pkh, and wind power, $30.64 pkh.
The higher the cost to produce power the more NWE makes from its PSC allowed 10% profit margin. Therefore, NWE’s route to profit maximization is to use the highest cost power plants, while ratepayers and the environment pick up the tab. Only the PSC stands between this rapacious utility and its rate-payer victims.
Because NWE’s 2019 Resource Procurement Plan focused on negating solar and wind power, while advocating new fossil fuel plant construction, the PSC commissioned an independent evaluation report by Synapse Energy Economics. That February report documented that NWE: (1) “…imposed constraints on its PowerSimm modelling that do not realistically allow the model to choose anything other than thermal generations”, i.e. new natural gas plants; (2) spot market purchases from NW utilities were ignored as an alternative to new construction; and (3) NWE programmed in “prohibitively low” expectations for solar and wind system capacity, while including operation and maintenance costs for solar and wind that were “unreasonably high” by a factor of at least two.
NWE’s plan is simple: falsely negate solar and wind power, while claiming a dubious future power shortage requires acquisition of more climate changing fossil fuel sources. Why, because NWE’s executives assume that five conservative, and campaign contribution dependent PSC members, will roll over and permit their greed to triumph.