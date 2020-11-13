NorthWestern Energy (NWE) will not acquire 25% more of coal-fired Colstrip’s Unit 4 because the deal with co-owner Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has been cancelled and NWE’s Public Service Commission (PSC) “pre-approval” petition withdrawn.
A NWE press release blames this expensive fiasco on the regulators. PSE’s Washington regulator’s staff is faulted for concluding that the contract’s power buyback provision left PSE at too much risk by tying cost to variable market prices. Secondly, NWE irrelevantly faults the Montana PSC for “unsupportive…decisions” such as its order that NWE cannot pass to customers $5.7 million in Colstrip costs NWE incurred by failing to comply with air pollution standards. Its press release totally omits any reference to NWE’s culpability for attempting to foist a financially absurd deal upon Montana ratepayers.
Having abandoned for now gaining a greater ownership in the Colstrip money-pit, NWE is pushing a claim of “severe capacity shortage” to justify building four gas-fired plants that would cost $2 billion+ (if PSC approved), not counting pipeline costs. Truth be told, there is no capacity shortage. NWE has 1055 MW of generating capacity and 470 MW contracted (total 1525 MW), with a peak demand of 1205 MW.
Why manufacture a capacity crisis? The answer lies in ignoring global warming, while pursuing profit maximization. The greed motive is simple: by keeping high-cost Colstrip open, while constructing and maintaining high cost gas plants, NWE raises its rate base, thereby obtaining a PSC approved percentage profit margin (8 to 10%) above those costs, i.e., spend more, get more. NWE does not want long-term contract MW capacity because it does not own those power sources and therefore cannot include the cost of building new facilities in its rate base.
Jacking up its rate base is the key to greater profits. That is NWE’s malignant goal.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.